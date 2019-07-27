Can I Perform the EverGreen Song Hare Krishna Hare Ram Again? Asha Bhosle Asks

There has been a growing opinion in the country, especially as propagated by some left-leaning intellectuals that ‘Jai Sri ram’ has become a provocative war cry and that it is used in instances of violence. About 49 eminent personalities had written a letter to P.M Narendra Modi complaining about the same and the more right-wing leaning personalities had responded to it by another letter(signed by 62) that dubs the first letter as ‘False Narrative’.

Anyway, the current situation is such that there are a lot of politics around the ‘Jai Sriram’ chant and eminent singer Asha Bhosle is wondering if she can ever perform her famous song Dum Maro Dum…Bolo Subh Shyam Hare Krishna Hare Ram again.

Taking to Twitter, she asked

Dum Maro Dum…Bolo Subh Shyam Hare Krishna Hare Ram..can I perform this evergreen song or not ?”

It is understood that her comment is a jibe at the kind of narratives being sold by some that the Jai Sri ram has become a slogan for mob lynchers. There are a lot of comments that stand for and against AshaBhosle’s comments. Check out the link to her tweet.