Dubai-Sharjah ferry service launched: Know ticket rate, timing

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched ferry service from Dubai to Sharjah. The ferry service is from Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and Aquarium Marine Station in Sharjah. This is the first marine transit service from Dubai and any other Emirate.

There will be daily 42 services to both sides- 21 in each direction. The service will be within the gap of half an hour. The total travel time will be 35 minutes. The ticket fares are 15 UAE Dirham (silver class) and 25 UAE Dirham (God Class). The ferry service will cater almost 13 lakh people in a year. For people of consideration and children below five will be allowed free travel. Free Wifi will be provided for passengers.

Time:

Service will begin from Sharjah at 5.00 am

The last service from Sharjah is at 07.30 pm

Service from Dubai will begin from 5.15 am.

The last service from Dubai is at 8.00 pm