Faceapp challenge: How condoms would look in 2069?

Jul 27, 2019, 10:51 pm IST
Faceapp challenge has taken the whole world. The app shows how would you look like after decades. Everbody is after the challenge to know how they look like?

But now a condom company has taken this challenge. Durex, the international condom company has come with a facebook challenge. They share the idea of how would condoms look like after decades.

The company has shared a tweet to share the picture of what Durex condoms would look after fifty years.

