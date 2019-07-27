Latest NewsInternational

Filipina raised in slums becomes president of American university

Jul 27, 2019
A Filipina woman who grew up in slums has created a new history by becoming the first female president of the Utah Valley University in America. Astrid Tuminez has been selected to the post of President unanimously. She is the seventh and first female president of the university. She will lead the national and international students in the public university.

Tuminez holds a Masters degree in Soviet Studies from Harvard University and a Ph.D. for political Science and Government at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is currently working in Microsoft in the position of regional director for corporate, external and legal affairs.

Tuminez who grew up in poverty in her home country the Phillipines. She was rai=sed in the slums of the Philippines. But some Catholic nuns have given her and her siblings a chance to go to school. After completing her school in 1982 she went to the USA and later acquired a US citizenship.

