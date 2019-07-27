Latest NewsIndia

Is India Planning to Recapture POK? Check Out What Army Chief Said

Jul 27, 2019, 09:00 am IST
It was Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday(July 26th)-a day celebrated every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in Kargil War. Twenty years after India’s success Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has sent a warning to Pakistan.

You will get a bloodier nose if it chose to repeat Kargil-like misadventure, Rawat told Pakistan.

A few national media has reported that Bipin Rawat was hinting about recapturing PoK and Aksai China.

“Political leadership of the country has to determine how to get it back on the part of PoK and Aksai China which is not under our control. Whether it is to take a diplomatic route or something else, it is for the government to determine, “Bipin Rawat was quoted as saying by Newstracklive.

He also said that youth and guns cannot go together in Kashmir and that Whoever raises a gun against the army in Kashmir will go to the grave.

However, this is not the only solution. It is our endeavour to move the youth to employment. Follow the path to your golden future,” he added.

