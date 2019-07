in Badminton, ace Indian player B.Sai Praneeth solitary fight came to an end. The Indian player Sai Praneeth has lost to local player Kento Momota. The Japanese player defeated Sai Praneeth 18-21,12-21.

Earlier Indian player P.V.Sindhu has also to another Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals. She has earlier lost to the Japanese player in the Indonesian Open finals in last week.