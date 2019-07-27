Latest NewsFunny

Man has a Troubled Sleep and he was Shocked to Discover the Reason

Jul 27, 2019, 11:45 am IST
You need proper sleep for a lot of your cognitive functions to work properly and any issue with your sleep can completely disrupt your balance. Here is a man who found that he has breathing issues during his sleep and couldn’t figure out why it has been happening. His breathing felt normal while he was awake. Determined to get to the bottom of the problem, the man set up a camera in his bedroom and slept.

The footage from the camera did reveal what was his problem, but it was something that he did not expect. It turned out that his cat had been coming into his room and sitting on his face while he was asleep. He shared the pictures of the cat sitting on his face on Twitter.

His tweet has evoked a wide reaction from the audience.

One person said: “Your cat is trying to murder you.” while another wrote: “You have a sleep catnea.”

