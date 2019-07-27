Latest NewsIndia

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister to share his thoughts tomorrow

Jul 27, 2019, 09:21 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts and ideas tomorrow on his monthly radio programmed ‘Mann Ki Baat’.He will address Indians living in the country and abroad on All India Radio at 11 am tomorrow.

This is the second Mann Ki Baat programme after Narendra Mo9di assumed the office of Prime Minister for the second time.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and on website www.allindiaradio.gov.in. It will be also streamed live on the YouTube channels of the PMO, I&B Ministry, AIR and DD News.

All India Radio will broadcast the program in regional languages after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language version will be repeated at 8 pm.

