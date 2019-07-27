Mehbooba Mufti criticises Modi Govt’s decision to deploy more forces in Kashmir

ormer Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has reacted strongly on the decision of Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy additional 100 companies Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF, BSF, SSB and ITBP) in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had said that the decision was taken, on Thursday, in order to strengthen the counter-insurgency (CI) grid and for maintaining law and order situation in the state.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that the Centre’s decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops in the valley has created a fear psychosis in people and there’s no dearth of security forces in Kashmir.

She said that Jammu and Kashmir is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means.

‘Government of India needs to rethink and overhaul its policy,’ she tweeted