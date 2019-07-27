Saudi to nationalize 20 positions in the hospitality sector

To fasten the process of Saudization, the Saudi Arabian government has announced that 20 jobs in the hospitality sector will be nationalized. The saudization of hosptiality sector will be carried out in three phases. The ministry aims at 100% nationalization of jobs in tourism and hospitality sector.

The first phase will be come in to effect in December. The Labour and Social Development Ministry has announced that 100% nationalization in 20 professions in the hospitality sector. The decision includes hotels classified as 3-star and above hotels, resorts and villas.

The professions are hotel deputy manager, Assistant head of IT administration, Sales administration director, Assistant director, sales representative, Sales manager, fitness club supervisor, public service supervisor, goods receiving clerk, room service order clerk, coffee shop waiter, tourism enquiry clerk, executive secretary, general administrative clerk, administrative coordinator.