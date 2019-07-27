South-Indian actress joins BJP

Popular South-Indian actress Priya Raman will join BJP. Priya Raman after visiting the Tirupathi temple has expressed her interest to join BJP. She held discussions with BJP Andhra Pradesh general secretary V.Sathyamoorthy.

It is reported that Priya Raman will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and receive BJP membership. She said that she is joining BJP, not for any personal gain. She is joining the saffron party as she is inspired by the development agenda and great strides of Narendra Modi.