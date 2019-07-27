Latest NewsSports

Thailand Open Boxing: Indian boxers finish with eight medals

Jul 27, 2019, 10:03 pm IST
In boxing, the Indian boxers have finished their campaign with eight medals at the Thailand Open Boxing Tournament in Bangkok today. Indian boxers have bagged a gold, four silver, and three bronze medals. Boxers from 37 countries participated in the tournament.

Ashish Kumar, the Asian Championship silver m medalist bagged his first gold medal in the 75kilo category. He beat Korea’s Kim Jinjae 5-0.

Nikhat Zareen, the former Junior World champion won a silver medal in the 51-kilo category. Other silver medalists include Deepak (49kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (56 kg) and Brijesh Yadav (81kg).

Manju Rani ( 48kg), Ashish (69kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75 kg) has won bronze medals for India.

