Thailand Open Boxing: Indian boxers finish with eight medals

In boxing, the Indian boxers have finished their campaign with eight medals at the Thailand Open Boxing Tournament in Bangkok today. Indian boxers have bagged a gold, four silver, and three bronze medals. Boxers from 37 countries participated in the tournament.

Ashish Kumar, the Asian Championship silver m medalist bagged his first gold medal in the 75kilo category. He beat Korea’s Kim Jinjae 5-0.

Nikhat Zareen, the former Junior World champion won a silver medal in the 51-kilo category. Other silver medalists include Deepak (49kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (56 kg) and Brijesh Yadav (81kg).

Manju Rani ( 48kg), Ashish (69kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75 kg) has won bronze medals for India.