‘These are the 58 mistakes in ‘Lucifer’: Video

Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has broken all the box-office records in the Malayalam film industry.

Now a video has become viral in the social media which has listed 58 mistakes in the film. The makers of the video have watched the film keenly and have found out many minute mistakes in the film.

The video says that it is not criticism and the aim is to entertain. There is no film without a mistake. These mistakes did not affect the film negatively. Anybody who considers this video as wrong might not watch this, the makers said.