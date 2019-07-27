”Thousand Gopalakrishnan’s are not enough for half Adoor”: M.M.Mani on threatening against Adoor

Minister M.M.Mani has come forward with a befitting reply to BJP spokesperson B.Goplalakrishnan who threatened the renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for signing a memorandum submitted for Prime Minister against mob violence.

State minister Money on his facebook page asked whether B.Gopalakrishnan has mistaken that Moon and crescent have some relation to Pakistan. The Sanghi Goplalkrishnan advises Adoor to go Moon. Till now they were asking to go Pakistan. Now they are planning Moon mission. People know that for half Adoor thousand Goplakrishnans are not enough.