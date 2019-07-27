Latest NewsIndia

Yoga guru Jaggi Vasudev’s tweet to congratulate sprinter Hima Das become viral for the wrong reson

Jul 27, 2019, 08:30 pm IST
Yog Guru Jaggi Vasudev ignited controversy by his tweet congratulating Indian sprinter Hima Das for her winning. Hima Das has won 5 gold medals in just 20 days. Jaggi Vasudev has tweeted that ” Hima Das, a Golden shower for India. Congratulations and Blessings”.

But the word ‘Golden Shower’ is used in another meaning. The word ‘Golden Shower’ is used as a slang for an act of urinating on someone during a sexual encounter.

Social media has come with a heavy troll on Yoga guru.  A netizen has written ” Guruji, May you enjoy more golden shower too”.

Hima Das has in this won five gold medals in five international meets.

