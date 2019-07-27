Yoga guru Jaggi Vasudev’s tweet to congratulate sprinter Hima Das become viral for the wrong reson

Yog Guru Jaggi Vasudev ignited controversy by his tweet congratulating Indian sprinter Hima Das for her winning. Hima Das has won 5 gold medals in just 20 days. Jaggi Vasudev has tweeted that ” Hima Das, a Golden shower for India. Congratulations and Blessings”.

But the word ‘Golden Shower’ is used in another meaning. The word ‘Golden Shower’ is used as a slang for an act of urinating on someone during a sexual encounter.

Social media has come with a heavy troll on Yoga guru. A netizen has written ” Guruji, May you enjoy more golden shower too”.

Guruji, May you enjoy many more golden showers too ?? #GoMutraBucketChallenge — Suryanarayan Ganesh (@gsurya) July 24, 2019

Very very sick tweet from you Twinkle @mrsfunnybones . This could have gone as a dialogue in the soft porn movie your dad made. pic.twitter.com/RAKJaPJvEo — Vishal. (@1vishalpandya) July 24, 2019

Hima Das has in this won five gold medals in five international meets.