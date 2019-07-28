Latest NewsIndia

Couple bags first and second ranks in PSC exam

Jul 28, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
A husband-wife duo has topped the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission examination, claiming the first and second ranks.Anubhav Singh and his wife Vibha Singh secured the first and second rank, respectively, in the examination merit list.

Vibha has been employed in Bilaspur as the Assistant Development Officer (ADO) in the Department Of Panchayat and Rural Development for the past seven years and juggled studies and work simultaneously all these years.

Even though Anubhav hails from Raipur, but due to his wife’s transferable job he studied for the exam in Bilaspur itself.

The couple had been preparing for the PSC exam since the past 10 years.Anubhav scored 278 marks out of 300 while Vibha scored 268.

