Davis Cup Tennis: Indian tennis team to travel to Pakistan for first time in 55 years

Jul 28, 2019, 11:20 pm IST
The Indian tennis team will travel to Pakistan for the first time in 55 years. The Indian tennis team will visit Pakistan to participate in the Davis Cup tennis tournament.

The Indian team will visit Pakistan in September for two days to attend the Asia-Oceania Group 1 competition. The team will be announced on August 5. India will be fined if it refuses to play in Pakistan.

An Indian tennis team went to Pakistan in 1964 for the last time. Indian and Pakistan come face to face in Davis cup after 2006. In 2006, India beat Pakistan by 3-2.

