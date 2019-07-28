Heavy rain to continue for two more days

The Maharashtra government declared a red alert in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the heavy rain will continue in the state for two more days.

The state government has given instruction to all district administrations to make all necessary arrangement to face critical situations.

The National Disaster Response Force has been deployed in Mumbai and Thane regions. The heavy rain has affected daily life in Mumbai. The air, road and train traffic has been affected by the continuing heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Assam flood has reached 82. In Assam, 18 districts have been affected by the flood. In Bihar, three children have been drowned.