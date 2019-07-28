Latest NewsIndia

Heavy rain to continue for two more days

Jul 28, 2019, 06:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Maharashtra government declared a red alert in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the heavy rain will continue in the state for two more days.

The state government has given instruction to all district administrations to make all necessary arrangement to face critical situations.

The National Disaster Response Force has been deployed in Mumbai and Thane regions. The heavy rain has affected daily life in Mumbai. The air, road and train traffic has been affected by the continuing heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Assam flood has reached 82. In Assam, 18 districts have been affected by the flood. In Bihar, three children have been drowned.

Tags

Related Articles

‘First Build Temple, then Government’ says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Nov 19, 2018, 10:42 am IST

Youth taking to arms ‘because of unemployment in J&K’,says Omar Abdullah

Jan 8, 2019, 10:18 pm IST

See who has climbed up the passport ladder; visa free travel

Jan 22, 2018, 06:11 am IST
Sabarimala Temple

Pandalam Palace Representative Opens up on What Needs to be Done if Traditions in Sabarimala are Broken

Oct 18, 2018, 09:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close