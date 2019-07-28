Latest NewsIndia

Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs

Jul 28, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has disqualified 14 Congress-JDS rebel MLAs with immediate effect till the end of the term of the Karnataka Assembly. The lawmakers have been disqualified under the anti-defection act. “I have used my judicial conscience,” said Kumar, who had earlier disqualified three Congress rebel MLAs on Thursday and said he would make the pronouncement of his decision in the remaining cases in a “couple of days.”

The development came a day ahead of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa moving the confidence motion in the assembly to prove his majority, after assuming office on Friday.

Of the lawmakers who faced the action, 11 are from the Congress and three from JDS.

The Congress and JDS, whose government collapsed on Tuesday last after a rebellion by a section of their MLAs, had petitioned the Speaker to disqualify their errant members.

Tags

Related Articles

no-confidence

“Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy” tweets PM Modi

Jul 20, 2018, 10:07 am IST

Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing deferred to June 13

May 13, 2017, 11:32 am IST

Those who fail to create history try to distort it,says PM Modi

Mar 8, 2019, 08:01 am IST
Ayushman Bharat

Amit Shah & Aravind Kejriwal At Each Other’s Throats On Twitter Over Ayushman Bharat In Delhi

Sep 30, 2018, 08:32 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close