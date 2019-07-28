Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has disqualified 14 Congress-JDS rebel MLAs with immediate effect till the end of the term of the Karnataka Assembly. The lawmakers have been disqualified under the anti-defection act. “I have used my judicial conscience,” said Kumar, who had earlier disqualified three Congress rebel MLAs on Thursday and said he would make the pronouncement of his decision in the remaining cases in a “couple of days.”

The development came a day ahead of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa moving the confidence motion in the assembly to prove his majority, after assuming office on Friday.

Of the lawmakers who faced the action, 11 are from the Congress and three from JDS.

The Congress and JDS, whose government collapsed on Tuesday last after a rebellion by a section of their MLAs, had petitioned the Speaker to disqualify their errant members.