“My son was not at peace as Karnataka CM”,says Deve Gowda

Karnataka JD(S) Chief Deve Gowda told workers that his son and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was never at peace while he served.

‘I have no issues with the JD(S)-Congress government losing power. My son was never peaceful as the CM and I know he had cried for 15 minutes sitting in JP Bhavan,’ the former Prime Minister told party workers.

The Gowda family are known to be one of those ’emotional ones’ with both father and son often breaking down on dias during public events.

Kumaraswamy, whose government fell earlier this week, had recently compared himself to mythological figure ‘Vishakanta’- for he swallowed all pains inflicted by the alliance in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s new Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is set to hold a floor test to prove his majority in the state Assembly on Monday (July 29).

‘At the cabinet meeting held soon after I took oath as Chief Minister, I decided to go for floor test in the Assembly on Monday at 10 a.m., to prove majority,’ the 75-year-old Yediyurappa said at a press conference in the state secretariat.

The BJP has 105 members in the 225-member Assembly, whose strength is currently 222 after Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar on Thursday disqualified three Congress rebels for defying the whip issued for their presence in the House on July 23 when then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy put the confidence motion he moved on July 18 to vote but lost.