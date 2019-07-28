New UAE work permit law for men: Know more

The new work permit law implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) of UAE allows men under the sponsorship of their families to work in the UAE. The ministry has started issuing work permits for employers wishing to recruit men sponsored by their families.

All men who are under their family’s sponsorship is eligible for a work permit. Men who were sponsored by their wife can get a work permit. All woman having the minimum salary required by the ministry are eligible to sponsor their husbands. The work permit will be also issued to teenaged between 15 to 18. The work permits can be obtained at all centers of MoHRE.