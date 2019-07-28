New work law for men comes into effect in UAE

The new work law for men has come into effect in the UAE. As per the new law employers can recruit male employees sponsored by their families.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has begun giving work permits for employers wishing to recruit male workers sponsored by their families. Earlier these permits were only for females.

As per the new law fees for the two-year work permit for a skilled or limited skilled worker is UAE Dirham 300 of all categories of firms under the ministry’s group classification. Earlier the fees were in the range of UAE Dirham 300 to 5000. This will be paid by the employer.