Operation dance bar: 96 girls rescued from illegal dance bars

Jul 28, 2019, 07:40 pm IST
The Odisha police have rescued 96 girls from illegal dance bars. The police intelligently conducted raid simultaneously at 11 bars working illegally in Cuttack Sagar Road and Lakshmi Sagar. This helped police to save girls.

The dance bars were working with fake and manipulated licenses. The bars have no permission to conduct dance of women at the bar premises. They have given only permission to conduct dance programs on special occasions. The girls from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh were rescued.

