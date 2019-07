Pakistan has again violated ceasefire agreement in Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The Pakistan army resorted to intense mortar shelling and firing targetting Indian posts. The Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistan Army’s firing.

On July 22 and Indian soldier was martyred in the Pakistan firing in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. On July 20 a civilian was injured in the Pakistan ceasefire violation in Poonch sector.