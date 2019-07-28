KeralaLatest News

Pomeranian dog abandoned in the ‘name of love’ got a new owner

Jul 28, 2019, 06:49 pm IST
The Pomeranian dog which was left in the street by its owner for having an ‘illicit relationship’ with another dog has got a new owner. Saji, an employee of Thiruvanathapuram zoo has adopted the dog. The dog has been living with Saji and his family in their house in Thiruvananthapuram. The People For Animals volunteer Shameem who has rescued the dog has informed that it was after he requested to give the dog it was given to him.

Earlier many people have come forward to adopt the dog. People for Animal member Shammeem has got a phone call on last Sunday night that a pomeranian dog straying near Anayara World market. The dog declined to take food given by the locals.

