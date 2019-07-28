Latest NewsIndia

Popular Tamil actress kidnapped

Jul 28, 2019, 06:11 pm IST
Sathyakala, the popular Tamil actress was kidnapped. The family of the actress has kidnapped the actress. The makers of the Tamil film ‘Thoratty’ has lodged a complaint in the Madras High Court. Sathyakal is the heroine of the film.

The actress has earlier revealed the makers of the film that her father and step-mother did not like her acting in the film. That is why they approached the High Court against her parents. They accused in the complaint that they can not contact the actress on phone and the relatives of the actress have kidnapped her.

The film ‘Thoratty’ directed by P.marimuthu was released in June. The film narrates the story of nomadic shepherds.

