Southern Railway to pay four lakh as compensation for the theft of luggage

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has asked the Southern Railway to pay an NRI family compensation of four lakh rupees for the theft of their luggage while the travel. The incident took place in 2015.

An NRI family which traveled in Tamilnadu Express from Chennai on January 20, 2015, found out that their bag is missing. The family found that their bag is missing while they reached Agra on January 22. They complained to the police. There were diamond and gold jewelry, watches, and dresses in the bag.

The consumer court ordered against the railway as people without a valid ticket were allowed to travel in the reserved coach. It is the responsibility of the railway to ensure that no one who does not have a booking board the reserved coaches. The family argued that they spend Rs.4800 for booking the ticket. Accepting this the court asked to pay a fine of Rs.4 lakh.