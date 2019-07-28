‘The last comfort of drunkards whither away’: Excise duty of liquor hiked, Alcohol rates will increase in Mahe

The ‘last resort and comfort’ of drunkards in Kerala diminishes as the Puducherry government has decided to hike the excise duty of alcoholic liquor in the state. Many of the drunkards in Kerala go to Mahe which is a part of Puducherry state to have liquor at a cheap rate. But this will end soon as the Puducherry government has decided to increase the excise duty and additional excise duty of liquor.

The excise duty for low priced brands has been increased by Rs. 93 to 100 and for medium and premium brands it is Rs.110 to 115.

The price low brand liquors quarter bottles will be increased by Rs. 2 to 12.50. For medium and premium brands this is Rs.10 to 30. For a bottle of beer, the increase will be rs.10. For wines, the increase will be 24% and for non-alcoholic liqour, the price will be increased by Rs. 20 to 25 for a litre.

But the government assures that the liquor price will be lesser than Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Last year Puducherry earned revenue of Rs.850 crore from liquor selling. By the increase in excise duty, the government aims to get Rs.120 crore additionally.