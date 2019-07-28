TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s new photos go viral in social media

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Basirhat in West Bengal Nusrat Jahan is a pet of social media. The former Bengali actress has ignited many controversies after she entered active politics in the last general election.

Nusrat and her colleague Mimi Chakraborty another TMC MP has hit headlines for wrong reasons. They were trolled for wearing western outfits while they visited the Indian Parliament.

Earlier a Fatwa was issued against her by Fatwa-happy-Dar-Ul-Uloom for marrying a non-muslim and wearing sindoor on the forehead. But tshe has slammed the Muslim clerics for the fatwa.

Now her new photos have become viral on social media.