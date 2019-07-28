Latest NewsIndia

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s new photos go viral in social media

Jul 28, 2019, 08:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Basirhat in West Bengal Nusrat Jahan is a pet of social media. The former Bengali actress has ignited many controversies after she entered active politics in the last general election.

Nusrat and her colleague Mimi Chakraborty another TMC MP has hit headlines for wrong reasons. They were trolled for wearing western outfits while they visited the Indian Parliament.

Earlier a Fatwa was issued against her by Fatwa-happy-Dar-Ul-Uloom for marrying a non-muslim and wearing sindoor on the forehead. But tshe has slammed the Muslim clerics for the fatwa.

Now her new photos have become viral on social media.

Tags

Related Articles

EVMs have mysterious powers in Modi’s India, says Rahul Gandhi

Dec 7, 2018, 05:19 pm IST
S-400 Triumf

India looking forward to sign the S-400 Triumf missile deal with Russia

Apr 6, 2018, 01:21 pm IST
amit-shah-

I may have made a mistake, but Karnataka people won’t : Amit Shah

Mar 31, 2018, 07:16 am IST

See the Unbelievable faces of Bollywood stars without makeup

Apr 3, 2018, 09:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close