After Shashi Tharoor, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh support Priyanka Gandhi for AICC president

Jul 29, 2019, 10:42 pm IST
After Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has come forward supporting AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for becoming Congress president.

Priyanka can get everybody’s support. She has got recognition in both inside and outside the party. This will certainly benefit Congress. Also, the country will accept a young leader becoming the Congress president, said Amarinder Singh.

Earlier Shashi Tharoor in an interview said Priyanka can take Congress to a glorious future. He demanded that the party mist conducts democratic elections.

K.C.Venugopal also supported Tharoor’s statement.

