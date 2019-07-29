Big Boss controversy : BJP slams Kamal Hassan for encouraging contestant Saravanan for his remarks

BJP spokesperson Narayan Tirupathy said, “What actor Kamal Haasan did on the show Big Boss is unacceptable. It is condemnable that actor Kamal Haasan did not pull up contestant Saravanan for his remarks on Big Boss. As a responsible politician Kamal should have asked the contestant to apologise for that remark. Kamal’s tone and tenor encouraged what the contestant was saying.”

In a video of the episode that has gone viral, Haasan, who hosts the show, brushed the outrageous remark and said the man is reformed now.