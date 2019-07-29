Latest NewsEntertainment

Big Boss controversy : BJP slams Kamal Hassan for encouraging contestant Saravanan for his remarks

Jul 29, 2019, 01:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP spokesperson Narayan Tirupathy said, “What actor Kamal Haasan did on the show Big Boss is unacceptable. It is condemnable that actor Kamal Haasan did not pull up contestant Saravanan for his remarks on Big Boss. As a responsible politician Kamal should have asked the contestant to apologise for that remark. Kamal’s tone and tenor encouraged what the contestant was saying.”

In a video of the episode that has gone viral, Haasan, who hosts the show, brushed the outrageous remark and said the man is reformed now.

Tags

Related Articles

You won’t believe what this girl doing in public

Jan 4, 2018, 04:11 pm IST
Monalisa

Sexy Monalisa turns scary Ghost Avatar: See Pics

Aug 1, 2018, 12:31 pm IST

Kerala Floods : Mizoram Govt announces huge financial assistance for Kerala flood relief

Aug 21, 2018, 07:56 pm IST

India’s communication satellite GSAT-31 successfully launched

Feb 6, 2019, 07:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close