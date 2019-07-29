Bineesh Kodiyeri trolled for his Facebook post on Unnavo rape case

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the younger son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan get trolled mercilessly after hs posted a post on Facebook. Bineesh has shared a facebook post on the accident that the Unnavo rape case victim has faced yesterday. After he has shared this post many are coming with comments related to his brother Binoy Kodiyeri’s sexual assault case.
See his full Facebook Post;
"?????? ?????????"????????????? ???????, ?????? ???? ????? ???????.?????????????? ???????. ????????? ??????? ????…
Gepostet von Bineesh Kodiyeri am Sonntag, 28. Juli 2019
Post Your Comments