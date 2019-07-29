Latest NewsTechnology

Chandrayaan-2 successfully performs the third orbit-raising manoeuvre

Jul 29, 2019, 08:37 pm IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation has informed that it’s prestigious mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ has completed the third earthbound orbit raising manoeuvres. The ISRO has informed this through it’s official Twitter.

Chandrayaan2 was launched on July 22 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Since then, the mission has successfully completed three earthbound orbit-rising manoeuvres.

Chandrayaan2 consists of the Orbiter, the Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan. It was launched by using GSLV MarkIII vehicle.

On July 22, the Chandrayaan 2 was injected into an elliptical orbit of 170×45,475 km by India’s heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a textbook style.

