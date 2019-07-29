Chandrayaan-2 successfully performs the third orbit-raising manoeuvre

The Indian Space Research Organisation has informed that it’s prestigious mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ has completed the third earthbound orbit raising manoeuvres. The ISRO has informed this through it’s official Twitter.

#Chandrayaan2

Today after performing the third orbit raising maneuver, we are now 3 steps closer to the moon !!!#ISRO pic.twitter.com/M8iqxwZgZr — ISRO (@isro) July 29, 2019

Chandrayaan2 was launched on July 22 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Since then, the mission has successfully completed three earthbound orbit-rising manoeuvres.

Chandrayaan2 consists of the Orbiter, the Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan. It was launched by using GSLV MarkIII vehicle.

On July 22, the Chandrayaan 2 was injected into an elliptical orbit of 170×45,475 km by India’s heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a textbook style.