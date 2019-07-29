Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices slip down

Jul 29, 2019, 06:03 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver has slipped down.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at a firm price of $1,419.40 per ounce. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity declined by Rs.50 each to reach at Rs.35,720 and Rs.35,550 per 10 grams respectively. The price of sovereign gold was remained firm at Rs.27,500 per 8 grams.

In the international market, the price of silver was lowered and was trading at $.16.44 per ounce. In the Indian market, the price of silver dropped by Rs.100 to Rs.41,900 a kilo. Weekly based delivery fo silver was rose by Rs.34 to Rs.41,186 a kilo. Silver coins traded lower by Rs.1000 at Rs.84,000 for buying and Rs.85,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

