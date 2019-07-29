Latest NewsIndia

Cow attends engineering class at IIT Mumbai; Social media welcome it with trolls

Jul 29, 2019, 06:44 pm IST
Cows straying and wandering in the streets is a usual thing in India. Even take charge of schools in the rural area and make it their cowshed in the evening. But a video from the Mumbi ITT, the premium engineering institution in India has made everybody lick their finger.

A cow has walked into a classroom of Mumbai IIT. The cow attended the engineering class at the Mumbai IIT on Saturday. A student has recorded the video and the video has become viral on social media. But the Mumbai IIT authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the video clip.

