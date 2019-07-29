‘Forced conversion is un-Islamic’; Will protect worship places of minorities, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that forced conversion to Islam is un-Islamic. He also vowed that the places of worship of minorities in the country will be protected by the government. He said this while addressing an event on National Minorities Day at the President’s House in Islamabad.

” How can we then take into our hands to forcefully convert someone to Islam -either by marrying a non-muslim woman or on gunpoint or to by threatening to kill someone because of their religion. All these things are un-Islamic.”, he said.

Imran khan’s statement comes as in Pakistan the incident of kidnapping minorities girls and marrying them has increased. In the last year alone around 1000 cases were reported in Sindh province alone.

According to official datas, there were around 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. Most of the Hindu community lives in the Sindh province.