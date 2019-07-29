Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down

Jul 29, 2019, 05:55 pm IST
In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has lipped down today at early hours of trade. The Indian rupee has slipped by 6 paise to reach at 68.95 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 68.92 and later dropped down to reach at 68.95 registering a loss of 6 paise against the US Dollar.

As per the market experts the downfall of Indian rupee was due to the foreign fund outflows and weak opening of Indian stock market.

