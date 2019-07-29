High Court order Binoy Kodiyeri to give blood sample for the DNA test

The Mumbai High Court has ordered Binoy Kodiyeri, the elder son CPM state secretary to give blood samples for a DNA test by tomorrow.

Earlier the Haigh Court has made it clear that Binoy must cooperate with the investigation while his anticipatory bail was granted. But Binoy declined to give blood samples. He argued that the case against him his a fabricated one and has approached the court to dismiss the case.

But the division bench which considered the case has given him instruction to give a blood sample. The lawyer of Binoy has said that Binoy is ready to cooperate. The court instructs to give the results of the DNA test by two weeks.