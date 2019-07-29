KeralaLatest News

High Court order Binoy Kodiyeri to give blood sample for the DNA test

Jul 29, 2019, 06:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Mumbai High Court has ordered Binoy Kodiyeri, the elder son CPM state secretary to give blood samples for a DNA test by tomorrow.

Earlier the Haigh Court has made it clear that Binoy must cooperate with the investigation while his anticipatory bail was granted. But Binoy declined to give blood samples. He argued that the case against him his a fabricated one and has approached the court to dismiss the case.

But the division bench which considered the case has given him instruction to give a blood sample. The lawyer of Binoy has said that Binoy is ready to cooperate. The court instructs to give the results of the DNA test by two weeks.

Tags

Related Articles

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : PM Modi casts vote,says Power of voter ID much more than IED of terrorism

Apr 23, 2019, 09:50 am IST

Rajasthan C.M Makes a Controversial Statement About Lynchings in Her State

Jul 30, 2018, 11:16 pm IST

This is the Whopping Amount Kerala Govt is Going to Spend to Improve the Security of 6 Ministers

Jul 19, 2019, 12:25 pm IST

Congress leaders urge Priyanka Gandhi to become Chief Minister in 2022

Jun 13, 2019, 06:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close