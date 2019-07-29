Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar resigns

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has resigned from his post. He announced his resignation as Karnataka Assembly Speaker soon after BS Yediyurappa government won floor test in the house.
Related Articles
“Police of the Left-Front? What Kind of Police is that” News Anchor Corners Left Sympathiser
Jul 17, 2019, 08:36 am IST
Hyundai Eon discontinued in India, confirms the company
Mar 28, 2019, 03:37 pm IST
SC discards PIL seeking employing of ballot papers in polls
Nov 22, 2018, 04:41 pm IST
Indian Super League: North East United beats Chennai FC
Jan 26, 2019, 11:44 pm IST
Post Your Comments