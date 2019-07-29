Latest NewsIndia

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar resigns

Jul 29, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has resigned from his post. He announced his resignation as Karnataka Assembly Speaker soon after BS Yediyurappa government won floor test in the house.

Tags

Related Articles

“Police of the Left-Front? What Kind of Police is that” News Anchor Corners Left Sympathiser

Jul 17, 2019, 08:36 am IST

Hyundai Eon discontinued in India, confirms the company

Mar 28, 2019, 03:37 pm IST

SC discards PIL seeking employing of ballot papers in polls

Nov 22, 2018, 04:41 pm IST

Indian Super League: North East United beats Chennai FC

Jan 26, 2019, 11:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close