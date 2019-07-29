KGF Chapter 2 : Villain Adheera’s first look is out ; Watch Here

The first look poster of the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2 is out. On Sanjay Dutt’s 60th birthday, makers have treated his fans and those of the film franchise with the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera.

KGF wreaked havoc at the box office and went on to earn around Rs 250 crore globally becoming the biggest blockbuster to come out of Kannada cinema. Ever since the movie became a massive success and teased a sequel in the climax, fans have been eagerly waiting for Chapter 2.

A couple of months back, the movie went on floors and it was speculated that the makers have approached Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon for a special role. While nothing was confirmed, Yash had stated that they are in talks with Sanjay Dutt. A couple of days back, makers of KGF: Chapter 2 dropped a teaser poster teasing the first look of the character Adheera. Even though nothing was confirmed, it was speculated that Adheera will be played by Sanjay Dutt. More so because the first look poster of Adheera was announced to be out on July 29, the birthday of Sanjay Dutt.

As expected the first look poster of Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2 is as deadly as it gets. Going by the poster, it looks like Sanjay Dutt is going to be the scene-stealer of KGF: Chapter 2. He will be seen playing the antagonist in the film and all we can say is there are going to be fireworks on the big screen.

Sharing the first look poster, the tweet from Hombale Films read, “Presenting #MotherOfAllCollisions @duttsanjay as #Adheera. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Sir. #SanjayDuttAsAdheera in #KGFChapter2”

Check out KGF: Chapter 2 first look poster below: