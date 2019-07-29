Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha passes National Medical Commission Bill

Jul 29, 2019, 09:18 pm IST
The Lok Sabha has passed today the National Medical Commission Bill 2019. The bill aims to repeal the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

The bill will replace the Medical Council of India with the National Medical Commission(NMC). The bill aims at reforming the medical sector in the country. The NMC will constitute of 25 members. As per the biil, the admission into PG courses will be based on a National Exit Test.

