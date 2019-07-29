Latest NewsSports

M S Dhoni playing football with bollywood celebrities in Mumbai : Watch Video

Jul 29, 2019, 07:07 am IST
Before joining the Army, Dhoni was spotted playing football with Arjun Kapoor and spending some light moments with children in Juhu, Mumbai. The former Indian cricketer was seen playing in an exhibition match to raise fund for charity.

Before the match began, the World Cup-winning captain practiced with the other footballers there on the ground. A video of the cricketer surfacing on Instagram has now gone viral.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his duties with the Indian Army.

