Pearle Maaney to debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Bachan

Anchor and Malayalam actress Pearle Maaney to debut in Bollywood film. Pearle’s debut film will have Abhishek Bachan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead role. The film is directed by Anuraag Basu who is famous for his earlier films Burfee, Life in a Metro.

Pearle has confirmed the news. She is a Facebook post revealed that she is acting in a Bollywood movie. The first schedule of the movie is wrapped in Mumbai. Pearle is acting in the second schedule shooting. The third schedule of the film will be shoot at Goa.

The film will be released in 2020. It is rumored that the film is a sequel fo ‘Life in a Metro’. Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi is also part of the films.