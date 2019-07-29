Saudi Arabain government is aiming to open more cinema theatres in the country. Cinema theatres will be opened in the villages and rural areas in the Kingdom. The Saudi government invited applications from investors to invest and to obtain a license.

The General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) has called investors wishing to establish cinema theatres in small and medium-sized cities. The cinema theatres have been operating in three major cities in the country. Seven theatres are working in the three cities.

Saudi Arabia has placed the third position for ticket sale in the Middle East in the second quarter of 2019. The Saudi government is aiming at opening 27 cinema theatres in the 7 cities in the country by the end of this year. Officials made it clear that cinema halls will be opened at malls including LuLu.