Shekhar Kapur has a Complaint About ‘Intellectuals’ that Did not Impress Javed Akhtar. Check this Out

Shekhar Kapur is one of the best filmmakers this country has seen. Recently he had made a tweet that explains his experience with the ‘intellectuals’ of the country. Shekhar said that he always feared the intellectuals and they made him feel insignificant.

Started life as refugee of Partition. Parents gave everything to make a life for kids. Was always in fear of ‘intellectuals’. They made me feel insignicant. Small. Then suddenly embraced me after my films. I still fear them. Their embrace is like a bite of snake. Still a refugee’; he wrote on Twitter.

It is possible that Kapur was subtly expressing his thoughts on the recent letter written by ‘intellectuals’ and ‘celebrities’ send to P.M, complaining about the lynching incidents in the country.

But somehow lyricist Javed Akhtar took offense from this tweet by Shekhar. He even suggested Shekhar to seek the help of a psychologist.

.who are these intellectuals who embraced you and you found that embrace like a snake’s bite ? Shyam Benegal , Adoor Gopal Krishna , Ram chandra Guha ? Really ? . Shekhar saheb you are not well . You need help . Come on , there is no shame in meeting a good psychiatrist” he said .

Shekhar did not reply to this and Javed soon came back with another tweet.

What do you mean by still a refugee Does it mean that you feel like an outsider n not an Indian n you don’t feel that this is your motherland .If in India you are still a refugee where will you not feel like a refugee ,In Pakistan? Cut this melodrama you poor rich but lonely guy” he wrote on twitter.

He then launched another Tweet against Shekhar.

You introduce yourself as neither prejudiced by the past nor afraid of the future living in this moment and in the same breath you say you are a refugee of partition and still a refugee . One doesn’t need a magnifying glass to see the contradiction .

It seems like Javed just cannot take Shekhar's opinion.