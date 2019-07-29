Unnao Accident: Murder charges against BJP MLA

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against BJP MLA and 10 others charging murder charge and conspiracy. The BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar who is in jail on a rape case by the girl who was severely injured in the accident. The police have registered a case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Manoj Sengar and others.

The accident which occurred yesterday afternoon at Raibareilly around 1 pm the girl and her advocate was injured and her two relatives were killed. The registration number of the lorry which caused the accident in erased condition. The gunmen who was assigned to give security to the girl was absent at the time of the accident. These have increased doubts regarding the accident. The government has ordered a CBI inquiry on the accident.