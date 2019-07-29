Why Right Wing Adores Abdul Kalam and not Hamid Ansari? Check Out these Journalists Tweet

A.P.J Abdul Kalam is a man who has inspired a generation of youngsters, a popular president and India’s own Missile Man. BJP had lent him strong support and their move was a jolt at the face of all critics who tried to portray the saffron party as anti-Muslim.

Hamdi Ansari on the other hand has been not been in the same league as Kalam and got his image tarnished further as allegations of him endangering the lives of RAW agents came up recently.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani, the journalist at The Wire, was wondering whats the difference between the two. He simply compared the two as two Muslims and did not measure their contributions to the nation.

“So what’s the difference between APJ Abdul Kalam and Mohd Hamid Ansari ?

Why one is eulogised and the other demonised ?

What type of Muslim is ‘acceptable’ to the Right Wing ?” he asked on Twitter.

A few minutes earlier, ThePrint journalist, Shivam Vij’s had asked a similar question.

“Many years after APJ Abdul Kalam passed away he continues to be a popular icon in India, especially among youth. What do you think is the reason for his popularity?

“he had asked.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani had replied that it is so because, according to her, Kalam had embraced the Hindu way of life, and insinuated that Hamid Ansari is ‘demonised’ because he did not do that.

Comments have poured in criticising the stand of these journalists. Check this out

Here @khanumarfa is communalising the country's love for 'Missileman' Dr Abdul Kalam and tarnishing his legacy by comparing him with traitors like Ansari. She represents everything that's wrong with her community. pic.twitter.com/WCLDMlmpEV — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) July 27, 2019

Sir APJ Abdul Kalam strengthened his country's reputation,defense & inspired a whole generation of youngsters. Hamid Ansari played a crucial role by strengthening defense of country he was loyal to. He saved a generation of youngsters who wanted hoors by dismantling RAW network. https://t.co/3Stn1d9jkp — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) July 28, 2019