Latest NewsIndia

Why Right Wing Adores Abdul Kalam and not Hamid Ansari? Check Out these Journalists Tweet

Jul 29, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Less than a minute

A.P.J Abdul Kalam is a man who has inspired a generation of youngsters, a popular president and India’s own Missile Man. BJP had lent him strong support and their move was a jolt at the face of all critics who tried to portray the saffron party as anti-Muslim.

Hamdi Ansari on the other hand has been not been in the same league as Kalam and got his image tarnished further as allegations of him endangering the lives of RAW agents came up recently.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani, the journalist at The Wire, was wondering whats the difference between the two. He simply compared the two as two Muslims and did not measure their contributions to the nation.

“So what’s the difference between APJ Abdul Kalam and Mohd Hamid Ansari ?
Why one is eulogised and the other demonised ?
What type of Muslim is ‘acceptable’ to the Right Wing ?” he asked on Twitter.

A few minutes earlier, ThePrint journalist, Shivam Vij’s had asked a similar question.

“Many years after APJ Abdul Kalam passed away he continues to be a popular icon in India, especially among youth. What do you think is the reason for his popularity?
“he had asked.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani had replied that it is so because, according to her, Kalam had embraced the Hindu way of life, and insinuated that Hamid Ansari is ‘demonised’ because he did not do that.

Comments have poured in criticising the stand of these journalists. Check this out

Tags

Related Articles

Madras HC, dismisses plea to revoke film’s censor certificate, Mersal en route to 200 Cr. club

Oct 27, 2017, 01:28 pm IST

RK Nagar voters waiting to get something which they got last time, making them happy

Nov 26, 2017, 03:36 pm IST

Bogus Voting Controversy: “Why So Many People Inside the Booth?” Check Out Sumayya’s Bizzare Explanation

Apr 28, 2019, 07:45 am IST

Multiple landslides in South district of Sikkim claim 6 lives

Sep 21, 2017, 01:30 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close