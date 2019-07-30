Azam Khan’s son booked for forging Passport documents

An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, son of SP MP Azam Khan, on Tuesday over age discrepancy in the documents submitted for his passport.

The case was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akash Saxena and has been registered owing to suspicion of false and coded documents submitted for the passport. It was found that his birthdate in educational certificates differed from the ones in teaching documents and passports.