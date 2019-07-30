Latest NewsIndia

Azam Khan’s son booked for forging Passport documents

Jul 30, 2019, 02:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, son of SP MP Azam Khan, on Tuesday over age discrepancy in the documents submitted for his passport.

The case was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akash Saxena and has been registered owing to suspicion of false and coded documents submitted for the passport. It was found that his birthdate in educational certificates differed from the ones in teaching documents and passports.

Tags

Related Articles

world idli day

World Idli Day facts you all need to know about

Mar 30, 2018, 04:59 pm IST
Meccas Masjid judge called back

MECCA MASJID JUDGE CALLED BACK; BREAKING NEWS

Apr 19, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

Mizoram CM loses his seats; MNF bags more seats

Dec 11, 2018, 03:08 pm IST

Six surgical strikes were conducted under UPA regime : Congress

May 2, 2019, 08:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close