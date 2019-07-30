Binoy Kodiyeri gives a blood sample for the DNA test

Binoy Kodiyeri, the elder son CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has given blood samples for conducting DNA test in the sexual assault case against him. The Oshiwara police have taken Binoy to JJ hospital in Byculla where the blood sample was taken. The sample was later sent to the forensic laboratory in Kaleena.

Earlier police had instructed him to reach Kooper hospital in Juhu. But later asked to come to the JJ hospital. The test result will be submitted to Mumbai High Court in two weeks.

Yesterday, the division bench of Mumbai High Court has asked about the DNA test. Binoy has sanctioned an anticipatory bail as he promised the court that he will cooperate with the investigation. Later Binoy agreed in the court that he will give a blood sample for the test.