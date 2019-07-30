BJP to appoint senior women leaders as Governors

BJP has decided to appoint senior women leaders as Governors of various states. The party national leadership has asked the opinion and consent from senior leaders Sushama Swaraj, Uma Bharati, Sumithra Mahajan, and Vasundare Raja Sindhya.

BJP will appoint these women leaders in states where Governor posts will be vacant after August 30. 4 Governor posts will be vacant after August 30. On August 30 the Rajasthan Governor will finish his term, on the next day Kerala Governor also will complete his term. After this vacancies will come in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The Organisational general secretary of BJP B.L.Santhosh has held discussions with women leaders.